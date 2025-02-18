Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 30,610.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 414,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after buying an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,412,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.91.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

