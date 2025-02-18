Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 256,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 220,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,877,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.68. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.27.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

