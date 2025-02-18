Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after buying an additional 1,280,922 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

