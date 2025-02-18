Davidson Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,636,000 after acquiring an additional 219,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 168.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 287,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 276,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 44,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,417,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

