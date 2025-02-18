Davidson Trust Co. Sells 1,235 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

