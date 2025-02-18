Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Denny's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DENN

Denny’s Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $258.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 196,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.