Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,217,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,485. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

