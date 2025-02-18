DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 16,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

