Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Position Decreased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFEV stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

