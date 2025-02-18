Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $64,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,298,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 186.5% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after buying an additional 1,876,529 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 925,195 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,484,000 after acquiring an additional 766,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,314,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 592,847 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

