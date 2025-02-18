Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after purchasing an additional 202,963 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

