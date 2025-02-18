Donegal Group (DGICA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $250.61 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of -0.02.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

In other news, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $161,260.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,125.83. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,097.90. This represents a 32.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 399,722 shares of company stock worth $6,643,696 and have sold 289,064 shares worth $4,799,023. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

