Dymension Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $130.10 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Dymension has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $107.81 million and $130.10 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,101.68 or 0.99774784 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,501.25 or 0.99151399 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension launched on February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,041,122,476 coins and its circulating supply is 233,758,580 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,041,105,443 with 233,570,420 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.45486853 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $137,476,080.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

