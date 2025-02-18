Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2025

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $79.49 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DEA stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DEA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.