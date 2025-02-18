Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $79.49 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DEA stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

