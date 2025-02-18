Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $92,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Elevance Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,711.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

NYSE ELV opened at $389.58 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.13. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

