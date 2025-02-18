Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $59.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $59,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bonfire Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $199.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.84. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $184.59 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

