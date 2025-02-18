Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $63.83 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $63,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $85,570,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 9,108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 574,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 568,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 264,756 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,667.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $143.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

