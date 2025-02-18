Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,820,000 after purchasing an additional 119,471 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,042,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.23.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $572.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.86. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.80 per share, with a total value of $1,777,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

