Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 47,154 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $46,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.