Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,402 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $26,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 66.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GVA opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

