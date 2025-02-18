Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.10. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

