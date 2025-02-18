Fei USD (FEI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,489.86

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $2,489.86 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 4,986,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,198 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 4,986,416.79245125 with 4,728,197.718601 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99793665 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $57,002.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

