Financial Comparison: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) & iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arbe Robotics and iTeknik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 iTeknik 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than iTeknik.

This table compares Arbe Robotics and iTeknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -4,567.91% -102.87% -57.53% iTeknik N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and iTeknik”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $1.02 million 239.42 -$43.50 million ($0.74) -3.65 iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iTeknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats iTeknik on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

