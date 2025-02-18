Financial Contrast: Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) vs. Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Endava 0.92% 1.10% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Technology Group and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Endava 0 4 7 0 2.64

Earnings & Valuation

Endava has a consensus target price of $40.01, indicating a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Endava’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and Endava”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technology Group $1.59 million 255.01 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A Endava $932.88 million 2.16 $21.56 million $0.14 244.16

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Technology Group has a beta of 9.93, indicating that its stock price is 893% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Endava shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endava beats Alpha Technology Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also provides automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, telemetry and monitoring, organizational optimization, and transaction advisory services. Endava plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

