Financial Stocks To Watch Now – February 18th

UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, Arista Networks, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to the shares of companies operating in the financial services industry, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks can be influenced by factors like interest rates, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions, making them particularly sensitive to fluctuations in the financial markets. Investors often include financial stocks in their portfolios for diversification and exposure to the performance of the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $21.99 on Tuesday, reaching $501.52. 8,753,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.35 and its 200-day moving average is $562.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $9.68 on Tuesday, reaching $264.63. 11,497,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,682,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.25 and its 200-day moving average is $238.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $349.75.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 42,200,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,908,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $111.05. 20,565,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,419,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.56. 7,917,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,943. The firm has a market cap of $787.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $279.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.37.

