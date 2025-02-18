FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

FingerMotion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNGR opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of -0.77. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 51.57% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FingerMotion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNGR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FingerMotion by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 102.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.