FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
FingerMotion Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FNGR opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of -0.77. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 51.57% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FingerMotion
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FingerMotion
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.