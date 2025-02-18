First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $298,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $147,341,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,141.49 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,475.85 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,066.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 165.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.