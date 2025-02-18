First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $298,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $147,341,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,141.49 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,475.85 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,066.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.