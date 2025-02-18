First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Traction Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 9.8% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 650,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 406,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 336,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,430 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

