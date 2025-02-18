Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.40, but opened at $41.65. Fluor shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 1,225,546 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Insider Activity

In other Fluor news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 742,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

