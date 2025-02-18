Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3,155.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,948,000 after buying an additional 1,199,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 98.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,457,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,057,000 after buying an additional 724,887 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,084.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 657,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,103,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,610 shares of company stock worth $6,083,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 463.85% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.