Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.1% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $270.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.66 and its 200 day moving average is $218.93. The company has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $271.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.