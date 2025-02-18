Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH opened at $382.05 on Tuesday. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

