Fortis Group Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,896 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

