Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

