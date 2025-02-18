Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 554.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.