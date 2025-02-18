Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.0 %

PEG opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

