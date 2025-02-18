Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

SPOT opened at $637.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.35 and a 200-day moving average of $426.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $239.66 and a 52 week high of $652.63.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

