Fortis Group Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $149,758,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.60 and a fifty-two week high of $561.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.88 and its 200 day moving average is $533.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.