Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 663,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

