Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Proposes Business Combination with Spirit Airlines, Inc.On February 11, 2025, Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), the parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., issued a press release acknowledging a revised pr

About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
