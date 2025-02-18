FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 927,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,556 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FSK opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.