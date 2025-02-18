FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,080,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 33,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FuboTV Stock Up 4.5 %

FUBO stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. FuboTV has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at FuboTV

In other FuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $35,090.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,446,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,445.40. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $7,143,698.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,553.17. The trade was a 80.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,957,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,039. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FuboTV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

