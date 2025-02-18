Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $3,525,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,080 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 164,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 125,001 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

YMM stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

