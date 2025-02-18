FutureTech II Acquisition Announces Submission of Form 8-K with the SEC

FutureTech II Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTIIU) has filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to notify shareholders and the investing public about certain significant events.

In the filing, FutureTech II Acquisition disclosed that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with an, as yet, undisclosed target company. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the near future. FutureTech II Acquisition also noted that upon the closing of this agreement, the combined entity will continue the business operations of the target company.

Moreover, the Form 8-K highlighted the resignation of a member of FutureTech II Acquisition’s board of directors. The company stated that the resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company on any matter related to its operations, policies, or practices.

Additionally, FutureTech II Acquisition reported changes to its executive team, with the appointment of a new principal financial officer. The company noted that these changes were made as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team and governance structure.

FutureTech II Acquisition advised that further details about the business combination agreement and related matters will be provided in subsequent filings with the SEC.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website for more comprehensive information about these developments.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on business operating in the technology industry, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, and other related technology market.

