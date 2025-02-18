GAM Holding AG Sells 35,701 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,701 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,960,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,192,000 after buying an additional 56,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,343,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

