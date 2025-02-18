GAM Holding AG Sells 44,580 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,580 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.