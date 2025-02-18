GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.0 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $29.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GDI Integrated Facility Services
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.