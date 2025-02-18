GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $29.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

