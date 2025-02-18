Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 789,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at Genasys

In other news, Director William H. Dodd purchased 16,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,266.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $156,771.35. This represents a 38.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 194,669 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 467,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Stock Performance

GNSS stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 276,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genasys has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 104.49% and a negative net margin of 132.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genasys from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

