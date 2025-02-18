Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 903,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $624.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

