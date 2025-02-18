Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 780.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,964 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 739,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 239,332 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 576,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 523,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

